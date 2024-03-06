Baku Airport visitors prefer short-term parking

In the first two months of 2024, the parking service at Heydar Aliyev International Airport was used by about 575 thousand visitors.

94.2% of users parked their cars for a short time - up to 2 hours, with 46% of them using the convenient 15-minute entry/exit to speed up the arrival and departure process.

Only 0.39% of the total number of users chose long-term parking for more than 12 hours, which demonstrates the preference of most drivers for short-term parking.

Taking this into account, there is no parking fee for the first 15 minutes upon entering Baku airport. In addition, special drop off/pick up lanes are provided, which ensures convenience and efficiency.

Let us remind you that to simplify the process of paying for parking at the Baku airport, new convenient methods have been introduced. Drivers can pay for parking online through the AzParking, TezÖdə and Birbank mobile applications, as well as use cash or non-cash payment through terminals at the airport.