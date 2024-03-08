Islamophobia turns into ideological tragedy - SecGen of World Muslim Communities Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia has turned into an ideological tragedy, Secretary General of the World Muslim Communities Council Mohammed Bechari said during a panel discussion at an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

“March 15 was announced as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Unfortunately, we were forced to establish such a day.

Islamophobia is already evident in the speech of politicians in a number of Western countries. How can they treat people who are not their religion, not their race, this way?

In general, discrimination against other religions should be considered a crime. There must be an international law for this,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

