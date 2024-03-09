Azerbaijan's Baku conference on Islamophobia attendee slams wide spread of neocolonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Neocolonialism has widely spread, Professor of Tulane University in New Orleans Raymond Taras said during panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, Trend reports.

According to him, awareness of Islamophobia in the US is very low.

"We oppose neo-colonialism. We see how widespread it has become. The public needs to be more informed about such issues,” added the scholar.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

