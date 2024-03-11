Combined Arms Force in Azerbaijan pitches in drills - VIDEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The first bilateral command-staff exercise of the 2024 training year’s was held with relevant combined-arms formations of the Combined Arms Army, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The first stage of the command-staff exercise began with troops participating in practical activities being moved to training zones at various intervals.

The duties assigned to combined-arms units were effectively completed by the exercise's mechanized units, tank units, artillery units, air defense units, Air Force units, and special forces units.

Finally, the activities carried out by the relevant units involved in the exercise were examined, flaws were found, and suitable directions were given to remedy existing problems and utilize learned experience in future exercises.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel