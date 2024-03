BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Chairman of the Azerigaz Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Ruslan Aliyev has been dismissed from the post, press secretary of the union Eldeniz Veliyev told Trend.

"His deputy Azer Mammadov has been appointed to take Aliyev's position," Veliyev emphasized.

