Rotations to take place in match with Qarabag - Bayer's head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. There will be rotations in the match with Qarabag, the head coach of Bayer Xabi Alonso said during the press conference dedicated to the 1/8 finals of the Europa League with Qarabag FC, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

"This is the end of the season. Rotations are inevitable at this stage of the year. Therefore, every player is important for the team," he said.

To note, the match Bayer - Qarabag will be held today at the BayArena.

