More than 53 thousand hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. In 2023 the Mine Action Agency and state and non-state institutions involved in mine clearance operations cleared a total of 53.1 thousand hectares of territories liberated from occupation, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that in total, by March 1, 2024, more than 123 thousand hectares of land had been cleared of mines.

“In 2024, it is planned to clear 60 thousand hectares of land,” he said.

In order to further strengthen the country’s defense capability and national security, about 5.9 billion manats were allocated in the state budget for 2023 for defense and national security expenditures (19.6% more than in 2022).