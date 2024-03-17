Azerbaijani gymnasts compete for medals on AGF Trophy final day in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The final day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The tournament features three age categories: pre-juniors, juniors, and adult gymnasts. Today's events will determine the winners and runners-up. Male gymnasts will vie across six apparatuses, while female gymnasts will demonstrate their prowess on four.

In the pre-junior category finals, Azerbaijan is represented by a lineup including Emin Khankishiyev (floor exercise, pommel horse, parallel bars), Ilham Salayev (floor exercise, parallel bars, rings), Huseyn Gahramanov (parallel bars, rings, pommel horse), Muhammad Rustamzade (horizontal bar), Leyla Mammadzada (uneven bars, balance beam, vault), Albina Aliyeva (uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, vault), and Aynaz Majizade (floor exercise).

For the junior age category finals, Azerbaijan's representatives feature Aydin Alizada (floor exercise, parallel bars, rings, horizontal bar, vault), Nihat Muradli (floor exercise, parallel bars, rings, horizontal bar), Daniz Aliyeva (uneven bars, balance beam, vault), Aytan Mammadova (floor exercise, uneven bars, vault), and Xadidja Abbaszada (balance beam, floor exercise).

In the adults age category finals, Azerbaijan's lineup includes Ivan Tikhonov (floor exercise, parallel bars, pommel horse, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzada (floor exercise, parallel bars), Nikita Simonov (rings), Murad Agharzayev (pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar), and Nazanin Teymurova along with Duyghu Majidzada (floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, vault).

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. Approximately 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia are participating in the competition.

Photo by Zaur Mustafayev

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel