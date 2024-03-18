Azerbaijan identifies remains of one more person of Khojaly mass grave

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The identity of one more victim whose remains were found in a mass grave in Khojaly has been identified, said Deputy Head of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology of the Prosecutor General's Office Bayram Rzayev during a briefing on the mass grave found in Khojaly, Trend reports.

According to him, nine people's identities have already been determined from the remains discovered in the burial grave.

"The identity of one more person - a resident of Khojaly Shiraslan Najafov (born in 1952) has been established," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of discovered remains in the mass grave in Khojaly has reached 18. At the current stage of forensic genetic examination, the identities of nine people have been established. All of the aforementioned people vanished on February 26, 1992, in the Khojaly district, according to the investigation materials.

