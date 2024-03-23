Baku hosts award ceremony for winners of Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in “junior” age category

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship for athletes in the “junior” age category (born in 2009-2010) concluded with an awards ceremony held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The winners and prize-winners were determined across four disciplines: exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball.

Sofia Mammadova claimed the top spot in the hoop program, with Sakinakhanym Ismailzadeh taking second place and Shams Agahuseynova securing third place. In the ball program, Shams Agahuseynova clinched the gold medal, followed by Ilaha Bahadirova with the silver and Sofia Mammadova with the bronze.

Ilaha Bahadirova seized first place in the clubs exercise, while Govhar Ibrahimova and Sakinakhanim Ismailzadeh claimed second and third place, respectively. Shams Agahuseynova topped the podium in the ribbon exercise, with Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli earning the silver and bronze medals.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports club are Shams Agahuseynova, Sakinahanim Ismailzadeh, Sofia Mammadova, Ilaha Bahadirova, and Govhar Ibrahimova, while Fidan Gurbanli represents the Zira Cultural Center.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team coach and member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Evgenia Vilyaeva, and AGF manager Elmira Lalayeva presented the awards to the winners and prize-winners.

The championship, held from March 21–23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, featured participants from various clubs and centers, including the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, Gracia Sports Club, Kur Olympic Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira, and Sumgayit.

The event comprised competitions across three age categories: "pre-junior" (born in 2011), "junior" (born in 2009–2010), and "adult" (born in 2008 and older). Gymnasts showcased routines with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball, with teams also competing in group exercises featuring five hoops and five clubs among "junior" gymnasts (born between 2009 and 2011).

