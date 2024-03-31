Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to spring-summer flight schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Starting March 31, Baku Airport switches to the spring-summer schedule, which will be valid until October 26, 2024 inclusive, Trend reports.

During this period, 35 airlines will operate regular and charter flights from Baku to more than 70 destinations. The frequency of flights to some cities in Russia, Central Asia and the Persian Gulf countries has been increased. Since March, the number of flights to popular European destinations such as Paris, Prague, Barcelona, Vienna, Milan and London has been increased. In addition, it is expected to attract new international airlines, which will provide passengers with more travel options.

Also, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as part of the preparation plan for the spring-summer transition period, comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of production activities and flights.