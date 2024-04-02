Azerbaijani gymnasts to perform at Sofia Cup competitions (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 2 April 2024 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Azerbaijani athletes will perform at the Sofia Cup international tournament under the guidance of rhythmic gymnastics coach Aliya Pashayeva, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The event will take place on April 4-7.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by gymnasts Leyli Aghazade and Kamilla Seyidzade, performing in the individual program in the adult age category.

The country will also be represented at the competition by judge Sabina Hajiyeva.

