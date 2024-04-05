Azerbaijan's Khankendi police uncovers, seizes abandoned ammunition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijani police has found ammunition in Khankendi city, liberated from Armenian occupation, a source in the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The ministry reported that three automatic rifles, two rifles, five grenades, 37 ammunition magazines, 3,148 cartridges of various calibers and additional ammunition, as well as six communication devices, were recovered on the scene.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

