Azerbaijan proposes new registration conditions for tobacco importers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy has discussed an amendment to the law on "Tobacco and tobacco products", reflecting the establishment of conditions for registering importers of the products, Trend reports.

The amendment envisions to establish the following conditions:

- conducting activities for the manufacturing of tobacco products in Azerbaijan for not less than one year;

- absence of overdue obligations for taxes and other mandatory payments in Azerbaijan, as well as the absence of a valid decision that the entity is a risky taxpayer according to the national Tax Code;

- possession of a document confirming ownership, use, or lease of the object where business activity is carried out, registered with the tax authorities (if the activity of the entrepreneurship entity is related to a subject (object) of economic activity);

- registration of entrepreneurship entities engaged in the import of tobacco products shall be canceled in cases of violation of the registration conditions established by this law (except in cases where they do not have overdue obligations for taxes and other mandatory payments in Azerbaijan), as well as in cases specified in Article 26.1 of the national law "On licenses and permits".

To note, Azerbaijan reduced imports of tobacco and tobacco products by 4.9 percent from January through February 2024 compared to the same period last year, to $16.9 million.

