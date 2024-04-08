Azerbaijani grandmaster draws with French opponent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov has drawn with Alireza Firouzja from France in the fourth round at the Candidates Tournament 2024 in Toronto, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The game finished on the 64th move, marking Abasov's third draw.



He split points with Ian Nepomniachtchi at the start of the tournament before losing to Fabiano Caruana and making peace with Hikaru Nakamura.

Fourth round

Nijat Abasov - Alireza Firouzja 0.5:0.5

Fabiano Caruana - Dommaraju Gukesh 0.5:0.5

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Sees Santosh Gujarati 1:0

Hikaru Nakamura - Rameshbabu Praggnanandha 0.5:0.5

Tournament standings:

1. Nepomniachtchi - 3 points

2-3. Gukesh, Caruana - 2.5 each

4. Praggnanandha - 2

5-8. Nakamura, Abasov, Firuzja, Vidit - 1.5 each.

To note, the tournament is taking place on April 3–22.

