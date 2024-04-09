Azerbaijan's Baku to host European Badminton Championship among mixed teams

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Baku will host the European Badminton Championship among mixed teams in 2025, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

This decision was adopted by the European Badminton Confederation (EBC).

Baku's hosting the EBC Congress in 2023 was highly appreciated, who added vallue to the European badminton family. It was also noted that one of the qualification stages for the continental championship between men's and women's national teams was held in the city at a high level.

Sven Serr, President of the European Badminton Confederation, noted that cooperation with the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is very productive: "We look forward to returning to Baku."

The continental championship was hosted by Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Secretary General Ramil Hajiyev.

