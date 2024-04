BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Due to events in the Middle East, some Azerbaijan Airlines flights are delayed for security reasons and due to the closure of the airspace of a number of countries, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The following flights are delayed:

Islamabad-Baku (J2 5144)

Dammam-Baku (J2 8210)

Delhi-Baku (J2 058)

Dubai-Baku (J2 016)

If any questions arise, passengers can contact the airline's call center by e-mail: [email protected].