Youth to gain valuable competitive experience in Paris Olympics - official (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The next edition of "Idman Bizdə" was broadcast, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest of the program this time was Olympic champion, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee and the Shooting Federation of Azerbaijan Zemfira Meftakhetdinova.

She commented on the licenses Azerbaijani athletes have won so far.

Meftakhetdinova also spoke about her expectations from Azerbaijani sports shooter Ruslan Lunev’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

To note, Azerbaijan is scheduled to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11. It will be the nation's eighth consecutive appearance at the Summer Olympics since gaining independence.

