Third potential opponent of FC Azerbaijan's Qarabag in UEFA Champions League determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Another potential opponent of FC Qarabag in the first qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to information, Panevejis became the third potential opponent of the Azerbaijani champion.

The Lithuanian champion got into the basket of unseeded teams along with Ordabasi and Vikingur. The reason for this was Slovan's championship in Slovakia.

Qarabag, which is in the basket of seeded teams, can play with one of the opponents from the basket of unseeded teams.

Seeded

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HIK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)



Unseeded

Panevejis (Lithuania)

Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)



The Uncertain

TNS (Wales)

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

To note, 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

