Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Third potential opponent of FC Azerbaijan's Qarabag in UEFA Champions League determined

Society Materials 15 April 2024 18:07 (UTC +04:00)
Third potential opponent of FC Azerbaijan's Qarabag in UEFA Champions League determined

Follow Trend on

Vugar Imanov
Vugar Imanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Another potential opponent of FC Qarabag in the first qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to information, Panevejis became the third potential opponent of the Azerbaijani champion.

The Lithuanian champion got into the basket of unseeded teams along with Ordabasi and Vikingur. The reason for this was Slovan's championship in Slovakia.

Qarabag, which is in the basket of seeded teams, can play with one of the opponents from the basket of unseeded teams.

Seeded
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
HIK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Unseeded
Panevejis (Lithuania)
Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)

The Uncertain
TNS (Wales)
RFS (Latvia)
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

To note, 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more