Azerbaijan tallies mines uncovered in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed the number of mines and unexploded ordnance found and neutralized in the liberated territories on April 8–14, 2024, Trend reports via ANAMA.

According to the agency, five anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, and 725 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan during the mentioned period.

The agency added that 476.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To note, 10 anti-tank mines, 47 anti-personnel mines, and 718 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized, and 1,576 hectares of land were demined in the liberated territories on April 1–7.

