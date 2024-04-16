Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army conducts technical inspection of auto vehicles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. An inspection of light cars and passenger buses in operation of the Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army’s formations and units was carried out, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"During the inspection, the technical condition of the vehicles, the operability and completeness of the control systems ensuring safety of movement were checked.

Special attention was paid to the operability of components and mechanisms of auto vehicles, the maintenance of running gear and other parts of the vehicle in working condition and technical maintenance.

At the end of the inspection, units with the best result were awarded.

High experience and knowledge are necessary for the removal of vehicle malfunctions and proper technical maintenance.

Technical inspections conducted between formations and units of the Army contribute to improving the knowledge and skills of personnel in this area, as well as maintaining a high level of combat and technical training," the ministry added.

