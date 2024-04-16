Azerbaijan calculates social payments for 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Over two billion manat ($1.18 billion) of social payments were paid in Azerbaijan from January through March 2024, a source in the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

According to the source, the dynamics of growth in the volume of funds allocated for social payments have continued this year.

The source noted that the volume of paid pensions, benefits, scholarships, and targeted state social assistance to the population in the reporting period grew by 224.4 million manat ($132 million), or 11.5 percent, from the same period last year.

To note, the new step in the direction of increasing social payments was ensuring an increase in all pensions from the beginning of this year with indexation by 11.2 percent in accordance with the increase in average monthly wages over the past year.

