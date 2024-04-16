We aimed to win tournament in Hong Kong - Azerbaijani Basketball Federation GenSec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The main goal at the tournament in Hong Kong was a victory, Vugar Azimov, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, said to reporters during the welcoming ceremony held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He reflected on the success of the Azerbaijani women's national 3x3 basketball team at the Olympic qualification tournament in Hong Kong, stating: "We spared no effort. The federation's primary objective was clinching victory in the Hong Kong tournament, and we're thrilled to have achieved precisely that."

- Had you faced the Netherlands in the semifinals instead of Poland, do you believe you could have secured the license?

- We were hoping to meet the Netherlands in the semifinals. Despite being the reigning European champions, their style of play aligns better with ours. However, we ended up facing the Polish national team and achieved the desired outcome.

- Will the same player setup participate in the Summer Paris 2024 Olympics, or can we expect changes?

- That's a burning question. Since yesterday, almost every journalist has been asking me the same thing. Our team consists of 5 members, with 4 slated to go to Paris. But this isn't our final outing. The World Tour is scheduled for early June in Gabala, where the coaching staff will unveil the lineup.

- The upcoming World Tour will take place in the northern region, a departure from last year. What prompted this change?

- The primary reason for this shift is the burgeoning popularity of basketball in the regions, particularly the escalating interest among children in the sport.

It's noteworthy that our national team will make its debut in team sports at the Olympic Games.

