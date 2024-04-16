Azerbaijan's Qarabag coach outranks Roberto de Zerbi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A new list of the world's best head coaches has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The position of Gurban Gurbanov, the sole Azerbaijani coach and one of the world's 500 most influential professionals, has altered.

The head coach of Qarabagh has advanced to 138th in the world rankings. With 1,670 points, the 52-year-old specialist surpassed the well-known instructor Roberto de Zerbi. Brighton's Italian coach went from 138th to 143rd in this grade.

Miodrag Bojović, the Montenegrin head coach of Neftchi, is ranked 195th with 1616 points. He maintained his position on the previous ranking.

To note, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola leads the rating with 2,228 points.

