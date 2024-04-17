Anchor“Her Action in Art” festival: celebrating women's contributions in art

“Her Action in Art” festival which aims to create a safe and inclusive space for women artists to showcase their artworks, jointly organized by Red Hearts Foundation, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, and the "VarYox" Cultural and Art Platform.

During the festival, the artworks of 13 talented Azerbaijani female artists who were selected through an open call, exhibited alongside Georgian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz artists who were invited to show works in response to the theme of how women’s lives are depicted in art. Through the curatorial framework, curators Olga Seleznyova, Sitara Ibrahimbayli and Lesley Gray intend to create seminars and activities about empowering women in art.

Throughout the festival, two photography workshops by international photographers have been organised for Azerbaijani artists to develop their practice, and they had also have the chance to have their portfolio reviewed by an international artists.

As the culmination of this inspiring festival, with the support of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, students from the boarding school, Integration Training Boarding School No.11, demonstrated their handicrafts at Nine Senses Art Center. The exhibition of children was warmly received by the participants.

The aim of the "Her Action in Art" festival, which lasted for a month, was to present the artworks of Azerbaijani female artist to fresh audiences and support their professional advancement.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.