Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Weapons and ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, the Barda regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports.

It was noted that the police department of Zangilan district received information about the discovery of ammunition in Aghaly village.

"During the inspection of the area, one automatic rifle, two ammunition magazines, and 43 cartridges were found. An investigation is being carried out into the matter," the press service said in the statement.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

