Head coach of Azerbaijan's junior boxing team talks World Cup prospects (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The next episode of the "İdman Bizdə" project has been released on the Idman.biz TV YouTube channel, Trend reports.

The guests of the project were the head coach of Azerbaijan's junior boxing team Elbrus Rzayev and Omar Aslanli, who gained the title of winner of the European Boxing Championship in Poreč, Croatia.

The expert evaluated the team's performance and the national team's potential at the European Championship.

Omar Aslanli commented on his journey to victory and future goals.

