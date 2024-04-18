Azercell participates in ADA Employability Week (PHOTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The leading telecommunications company will offer internship opportunities to five students.

Azercell is pleased to announce its participation in ADA University's Employability Week. The event serves as a platform for connecting students and companies and promoting career exploration and skill development. Employability Week provides invaluable opportunities for students to engage with industry professionals and gain insights into various sectors. Azercell's participation in this initiative reflects the company's commitment to developing talent and contributing to developing future professionals.

The seminars conducted by Azercell during Employability Week will cover a range of topics, including insights into the telecommunications sector, the role of emotional intelligence, mastering interview skills, upskilling for success and work ethics, entrepreneurship and innovation in telecommunications, the importance of personal branding, and digital networking.

As a result of final assessments and interviews, Azercell will select five outstanding students from ADA University as winners and offer them internship opportunities during the summer term. These internships will provide students with practical experience and exposure to the telecommunications industry.

"We are excited to participate in ADA Employability Week and contribute to the career development of students," said Dilara Huseynova, Director of Human Capital Management at Azercell. "By sharing our expertise and offering internship opportunities, we want to empower the next generation of professionals and help them succeed in the job market.

Each year, dozens of scholarship holders complete internships in the development program. At Azercell young fellows develop skills in the telecommunications sector and gain valuable experience that will help them in future careers.