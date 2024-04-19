UEFA penalizes Spanish FC Barcelona

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. UEFA announced its decision in connection with the match between PSG and Barcelona, which was held within the first matches of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

UEFA's disciplinary committee penalized the Spanish club.

The representative of La Liga will pay a fine of 32,000 euros due to the behavior of fans. A conditional ban on the sale of tickets for the next away match against Barcelona was imposed. The probation period is one year.

To note, Barcelona, who won 3:2 on the road, lost 1:4 in the return game and stopped the fight.

