IFFHS lists longest winning streaks of teams in soccer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The list of the longest winning streaks in the history of soccer has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The teams that have won at least 20 times in a row have been included in the IFFHS list.

So far, 17 such series have been recorded. The world record belongs to Al-Hilal. Taking into account all tournaments, the representative of Saudi Arabia has won 34 times.

Some clubs have replayed such a series several times. Victories in regional leagues are not taken into account.

1. Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) - 34

2. Belfast Celtic (Northern Ireland) - 31

3. Ujpest (Hungary) - 30

4. TNS (Wales) - 27

5. Ajax (Netherlands) ) – 26

6. TNS (Wales) – 26

7. Aja (Netherlands) – 25

8. Celtic Glasgow (Scotland) – 25

9. Shakhtar (Ukraine) – 25

10. Ferencvaros (Hungary) – 25

11. Celtic (Scotland) - 24

12. Bavaria (Germany) - 23

13. Red Star (Yugoslavia) - 23

14. Real (Spain) - 22

15. Nacional (Uruguay) – 22

16. Fenerbahce (Turkiye) – 21

17. Manchester City (England) – 21

To note, the teams are ranked by the number of victories in international games.

