Date of Barcelona's return to Camp Nou disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The date of Barcelona's return to the Camp Nou stadium has become known, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The decision on this issue was made by the board of directors of the Spanish club.

The La Liga representative will return to its home arena on December 15, but the stadium's capacity will be limited to 60 percent.

Meanwhile, it was previously planned that the team would return to the home stadium on November 29, the day of the 125th anniversary of the club.

To note, Barcelona have played their home matches at the Olympic Stadium since 2023 due to the Camp Nou modernization work.

