Azerbaijani cops hold gun and drug peddlers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. In Baku's Nasimi area in Azerbaijan, people suspected of selling guns and drugs have been arrested, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Based on operational information from officers of the Nasimi District Police Department, Rovshan Fatullayev, a resident of Baku city born in 1965 with a prior conviction, was apprehended during the implemented measures.

A Kalashnikov automatic rifle, ammunition magazine, and 11 cartridges were found and seized from him. According to Fatullaev, he kept the weapon with the intention of selling it.

During other operations carried out by the officers of the department, Gadir Huseynov, born in 1998, Nazim Abilov, born in 1967, and Asif Yagubaliyev, born in 1979, were also detained. A total of 4 kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana were found in their possession.

An investigation into these cases is underway.

