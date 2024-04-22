Azerbaijani athlete defeats Armenian rival at boxing world championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijani athlete Anakhanim Ismayilova started her performance at the European Boxing Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade with a victory, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

A member of the national team, Anakhanim Ismayilova, competing in the 48 kg weight category, defeated Lusine Gevorgyan (Armenia) in the 1/8 finals.

Ismailova defeated her opponent 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28). She will meet Sevda Yulianova (Bulgaria) in the 1/4 finals. This fight will take place on April 23.

To note, the European Championships will end on April 28.

