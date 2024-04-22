Azerbaijani athlete defeats Armenian rival at boxing world championships

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 22 April 2024 19:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijani athlete Anakhanim Ismayilova started her performance at the European Boxing Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade with a victory, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

A member of the national team, Anakhanim Ismayilova, competing in the 48 kg weight category, defeated Lusine Gevorgyan (Armenia) in the 1/8 finals.

Ismailova defeated her opponent 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28). She will meet Sevda Yulianova (Bulgaria) in the 1/4 finals. This fight will take place on April 23.

To note, the European Championships will end on April 28.

