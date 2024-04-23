Problems of Baikal-Amur Mainline construction solved thanks to Heydar Aliyev - veteran

MOSCOW, Russia, April 23. Many problems of Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) construction were solved thanks to Heydar Aliyev, member of the board of trustees of the BAM Commonwealth all-Russian public organization, Vyacheslav Aksenov told reporters in Kremlin, Trend reports.

“He traveled along the Baikal-Amur Mainline for 10 days, stopped in settlements, talked with builders, and inquired about their problems. Then, in Moscow, he already helped our leadership solve all these issues because there were a lot of complex problems that could only be solved in Moscow and ministries," he said.

Aksenov highlighted that, as a sign of gratitude, a memorial plaque bearing the name of Heydar Aliyev was installed at the Angoy station.

To note, on April 22, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with veterans and employees of the railway industry took place in Moscow on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The BAM is a landmark project for both Russia and Azerbaijan. The success of building this one of the longest railway lines in the world is directly linked to the name of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

As the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev became the first leader to make the decision to get acquainted with the progress of construction directly on site.

It was his 10-day trip along the BAM that became a turning point in the construction of the mainline.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel