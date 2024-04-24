Azerbaijan's Sumgayit, Barcelona FC managers to meet in Spain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijani Sumgayit FC's Manager Samir Abbasov, who is gaining experience in Spain, is scheduled to meet with Barcelona manager Xavi at the end of his internship in Spain, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Abbasov, who went to Madrid a few days ago, watched El Clasico for the first time from the stands.

The next day, he went to Barcelona, for the week-long training.

While watching Barcelona's training, he met with the assistant manager of the Catalan team Oscar Hernandez, and a number of other local specialists and exchanged opinions with them.

To note, Abbasov is accompanied by Sumgayit's physical training coach Gerard Martinez.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel