Finalists of Azerbaijan Cup on football to be determined today

Society Materials 24 April 2024 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Today, the finalists of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

One of the semifinal return matches will take place in Gabala city, while the other will be held in the capital, Baku.

Gabala FC will face Zira FC first, with the match starting at 17:00 (GMT+4). Zira FC claimed a 2:1 victory in the first leg.

The other finalist will emerge from the match between Qarabag FC and Neftchi FC, scheduled for 20:00 (GMT+4). Qarabag FC secured a 4:0 win in the first leg.

