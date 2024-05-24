Azerbaijan renews duty on tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A new duty has been established in Azerbaijan for importers and manufacturers of tobacco products, Trend reports via the amendment to the law "On State Duty."

The issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The amendment envisages imposing a duty in the amount of 150 manat ($88) for providing business entities importing and producing tobacco products with an extract from the entities' register.

After discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

To note, Azerbaijan increased imports of tobacco and tobacco products by 9.91 percent from January through April 2024 compared to the same period last year, up to $36.4 million.

