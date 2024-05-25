Azerbaijan determines land plot for solar power plant construction in Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to designate a state-owned land plot in the administrative territory of the Jabrayil district as a renewable energy zone for the construction of a solar power plant (SPP), Trend reports.

The decision specifies that a 940-hectare land plot, consisting of two parts and located in the administrative territory of the Jabrayil district within the East Zangazur Economic Region, has been designated as a renewable energy zone for the construction of a 240 MW SPP.

The Ministry of Energy is tasked with organizing the selection of an electricity producer for this area in accordance with the requirements of the "Procedure for Selecting an Electricity Producer in the Renewable Energy Zone", approved by Azerbaijan's presidential decree dated August 2, 2023, No. 2285.

From the date this decision comes into force, permission for the construction of a solar power plant on the 940-hectare land plot designated as a renewable energy zone for electricity production will be granted in accordance with the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan within the period specified by Article 6.7 of the national law "On the use of renewable energy sources for electricity production."

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is tasked with notifying the Cabinet of Ministers during three days of the issuance of the construction permit, or within three days from the end of the period if the permit is not issued within the specified period.

To note, on June 3, 2021, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and bp signed an Implementation Agreement on cooperation in the evaluation and implementation of a project to build a 240 MW solar power plant in the Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

Cooperation within the Implementation Agreement covers areas such as the technical and commercial evaluation of the solar energy project, plant design, provision of financing, and adoption of the final investment decision.

