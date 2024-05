BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. As previously reported, following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily in the Gazakh district were returned to Azerbaijan on May 24.

AzTV prepared a report from a location near these areas.

Residents of the four villages, liberated after 32 years of occupation, shared their joy in interviews.

Trend presents this footage for your viewing: