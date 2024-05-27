ISO aims to improve people's quality of life - capacity building director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The goal of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is to improve people's quality of life through implementing international standards, Director for Capacity Building at the ISO Central Secretariat Erich Kieck said at the opening of a regional seminar on "Leadership and Management Development Program" for national standardization bodies of developing countries in Baku, Trend reports.

“In our rapidly changing environment, the role of our leaders in guiding us through transitions and seizing new opportunities is crucial. In this age of uncertainty, standard setters can significantly impact the implementation of international standards. At ISO, our goal is to improve people's lives by making them easier, safer, and better through these standards,” he emphasized.

Kieck also highlighted the significance of the COP29 conference, which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

To note, the seminar is organized by the International Organization for Standardization with the support of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND).

The seminar is attended by senior officials from the national standardization bodies of Albania, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Burkina Faso, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Yemen.

