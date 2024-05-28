Borders on lands liberated from occupation are under protection - State Border Service of Azerbaijan

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, May 28. The borders on the liberated lands are under protection, and the assigned tasks are being carried out at the highest level, a serviceman of the State Border Service, senior lieutenant Zamig Veliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"In accordance with the instructions of the President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili were taken under the control and protection of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. The borders on the lands liberated from occupation are protected, the assigned tasks are carried out at the highest level. Our border guards, who are proud to guard the borders of their homeland, will make every effort to fulfill this sacred duty," he said.

To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili to Azerbaijan.

On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.