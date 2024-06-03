Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at World Cup and international tournament in Poland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic gymnastics team successfully performed at the World Cup and international tournament in Rzeszow (Poland), Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At the World Cup in Acrobatic Gymnastics, Agasif Ragimov and Razia Seidli, performing as part of a mixed pair, won a gold medal.

Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov, performing as part of the men's pair, as well as the men's group, which included Riad Safarov, Abdullah Al-Mashayhi, Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seidli, were awarded bronze medal.

At the international tournament, the women's group (age category 12-18 years), which included Diana Mamedova, Safiya Babayeva and Firuza Gasimzade, won a silver award.

Another women's group performing in the age category of 13-19 years won gold at the international tournament. The group included Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri and Nazrin Zeynyeva.

The World Cup and the international tournament in acrobatic gymnastics were held from May 31 to June 2.