Azerbaijan's Shamakhi to host Balloon Festival this weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan will host the next Balloon Festival on June 8–9, Trend reports.

The Balloon Festival, organized by the nation's leading tourist company, EZONE, in collaboration with the Shamakhi executive authority, aims to showcase the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, particularly in the Shamakhi district where the festival is located.

Scheduled for the mornings of June 8 and 9 (from 05:00 to 08:00, GMT+4), the festival will feature balloons of various colors, shapes, and designs soaring over Shamakhi's Meysari village, offering spectators an unforgettable sight.

While tourist balloon flights are not yet operational, demonstration flights conducted by local and international pilots will be open for public viewing from the grounds of Meysari village.

Participants who have registered on iTicket.az for the event will have the opportunity to enjoy a vibrant entertainment and concert program within the premises of the Shirvan Sharablari complex in the village.

To note, the first balloon festival in Shamakhi, held in June last year, attracted significant attention.

