UAE provides financial assistance to Azerbaijan mine action agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The UAE has recently provided assistance to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the amount of $5 million to combat the mine problem, which is one of the main threats to the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands and post-conflict reconstruction work in the South Caucasus region, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during today's phone conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

In this regard, the minister expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the assistance provided is an indicator of solidarity.

To note, following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

A total of 141 anti-tank, 251 anti-personnel mines, and 1,068 unexploded rounds of ammunition were found and neutralized; 4,839 hectares of land were demined in the liberated territories in May 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel