Peking-Paris rallygoers persist in their ascent from Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Unique vintage cars participating in the Peking-to-Paris car rally gathered this morning in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is holding one of the world's most exhilarating contests for the first time, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Automobile Federation, and the Baku City Track operating company.

The cars then hit the road to Shamakhi, where they caught the eye of the locals and tourists alike.

After passing through Shamakhi, the cars will keep on via Georgia.

To note, the Peking to Paris rally was established in 1907 and is one of the historic routes. This rally is a real ode to mechanical cars and a true trial of their staying power. The rally covers a distance of about 14,000 km.

Having kicked off in Peking, the rally will wrap up on June 23 in Paris.

