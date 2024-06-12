Azerbaijan's Baku constructs new megaparks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Construction of 10 new megaparks is currently underway in Baku, Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov said at the 9th World Cities Summit in Singapore, Trend reports.

He noted that nowadays, Baku has changed qualitatively and has become a creative city.

"About 400 parks have been built in the capital, and 10 new megaparks are currently under construction," he emphasized.

To note, the main theme of the forum, which was attended by mayors of cities in 87 countries, including Bangkok, Glasgow, Shanghai, Prague, and Rotterdam, was the future of sustainable and livable cities. The summit discussed such important issues as the transition to green energy, healthier cities, sustainable future development, and other issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel