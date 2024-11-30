Azerbaijan's Khankendi celebrates creation anniversary of Karabakh University (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Faculty of Arts of the Karabakh University in Khankendi city has organized a concert and exhibition event on the occasion of the anniversary of the university's creation, Trend reports.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the choir of the Faculty of Arts and a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of the country.

The event was attended by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Minister Idris Isayev, other officials of the ministry and representatives of the public of Khankendi.

Rector of Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov delivered an opening speech at the event. He welcomed the guests and noted the special moments of the university's year-long activities. Speaking about the achievements made during this period, the rector said that Karabakh University plays an important role in the country's education system. Bayramov stressed that the establishment of the university will make an important contribution to the socio-economic and cultural development of the Karabakh region.

In his speech, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev noted that Karabakh University has achieved great success in a short period of time and that the university’s activities in the fields of education, science and innovation are important for the country. The Minister noted that the educational process at the university is organized according to internationally recognized standards, and students are provided with modern and high-quality opportunities for obtaining an education.

The concert featured works by famous composers performed by the Cadenza Orchestra, famous artists working as teachers at the Faculty of Arts, and students.

After the concert, the works of teachers in the decorative and applied arts and design specialties were presented in the exhibition hall of the Faculty of Arts.

To note, the Karabakh University was established on November 28, 2023 by the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev.