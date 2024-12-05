Children's education and input in all processes further sustainability - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. We can create a more sustainable environment by educating children and actively involving them in all processes, said Bahar Muradova, the chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the VI All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children, Muradova emphasized the importance of discussing the most critical present and future issues, sharing ideas and initiatives, and uniting efforts to build a better and safer society.

“Currently, efforts are intensifying to restore the lands freed from occupation in Karabakh, to clear mined areas, develop new infrastructure, and construct new settlements,” she said.

She noted that after 30 years, the families of former displaced persons and their children are returning to their homeland.

“Active resettlement measures are being carried out, along with new economic and social projects that have led to significant progress. Of course, all this work calls for unity to achieve more specific, far-reaching goals and to define policies based on rapidly changing realities. As new beginnings bring fresh opportunities, they also demand the creation of flexible, dynamic platforms for collaboration," Muradova added.

The chairperson also emphasized that every Azerbaijani citizen must preserve and pass on the nation's social, economic, cultural, and natural wealth to future generations.

"It is important to note that since securing sovereignty, Azerbaijan has gained greater opportunities to address these challenges. The development of green energy zones, environmental restoration, and the creation of climate-resilient mechanisms are now key priorities nationwide, including in the liberated territories. This is in response to the global challenges of climate change, resource depletion, and environmental pollution. However, we are confident that we can pave the way for a more sustainable and favorable future through environmental education, empowering children, and ensuring their active participation in national and international processes. This is why today's forum is focused on the theme of children and ecology," she concluded.

To note, the VI All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held on December 5 in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

