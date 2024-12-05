Event participants in Azerbaijani Shusha enjoy positive experience - Somali delegate

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 5. Participants of the event in Shusha have enjoyed a good experience, Adan Mohamud Ahmad from Somalia, who attended the "Shusha – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Capital 2024" international program, told Trend.

“Both the Azerbaijanis and other guests were friendly and hospitable. This event brought us a good experience,” he noted.

The visitor from Somalia expressed a strong appreciation for Azerbaijani cuisine.

“The food was incredible, and it was nice to try new flavors,” he added.

To note, in October 2023, the 11th session of the OIC Youth Forum Executive Board declared Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, as the OIC Youth Capital for 2024.

Moreover, on April 17, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On measures connected with the election of Shusha city as the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024.”

