ICRC liaises with survivors in Middle East and their relatives in Azerbaijan

Society Materials 6 December 2024 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has established communication between persons forced to stay in the Middle East and their relatives in Azerbaijan through 20 letters in the period from January through June this year, Trend reports via ICRC.

It is noted that 1,127 families of the missing were visited by trusted persons, and 53 of them were provided with basic psychosocial support.

“Three field visits were made to three districts to provide technical support to the exhumation work carried out by the authorities.

The ICRC provided various funds to the relevant Azerbaijani state authorities in support of the exhumation and identification work,” the information added.

